Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $129.60 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,122,731 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

