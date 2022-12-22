Navcoin Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $815.23 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00117159 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00197037 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062794 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036546 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,116,767 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

