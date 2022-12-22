Nebulas Price Tops $0.0237 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $80,288.48 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007461 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $881.39 or 0.05307898 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00494682 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Nebulas Profile
Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,109,940 coins and its circulating supply is 63,598,138 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nebulas Coin Trading
