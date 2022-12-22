Needham & Company LLC Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $230.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.48. The company has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,287 shares of company stock worth $20,838,322. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

