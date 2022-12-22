Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.24 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $71.62 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

