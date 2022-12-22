NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

NTAP opened at $60.05 on Friday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

