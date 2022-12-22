NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Head to Head Survey

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

NetEase has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lottery.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NetEase and Lottery.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NetEase presently has a consensus target price of $109.14, indicating a potential upside of 51.00%. Given NetEase’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NetEase is more favorable than Lottery.com.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 22.99% 20.59% 13.08% Lottery.com N/A -29.62% -18.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetEase and Lottery.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $13.75 billion 3.44 $2.73 billion $5.01 14.43 Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.16 -$10.95 million N/A N/A

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Lottery.com.

Summary

NetEase beats Lottery.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing and provides learning diagnosis through artificial intelligence technology at schools; and Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands and manufacturers to access advanced optical character recognition capabilities and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an internet media platform; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

