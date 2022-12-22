Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Sells 13,032 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $82,753.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,311 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $46,132.41.

Neuronetics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. Analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Neuronetics

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.