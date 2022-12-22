New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 823 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up about 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:WHR traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.78. 7,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

