New Potomac Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 152,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP remained flat at $20.21 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,241. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26.

