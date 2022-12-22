New Potomac Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 4,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,995. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.