New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 39,837 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,837 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 32,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,088,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 189,151 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 118.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 308,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,951,168. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

