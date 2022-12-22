New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 83 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $5.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.28. 2,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,682. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

