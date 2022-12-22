New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEWR. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

New Relic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. 232,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,931. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $102,846.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth $74,324,000. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,786,000 after buying an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth about $23,972,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

