New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEWR. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

New Relic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. 232,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,931. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $102,846.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth $74,324,000. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,786,000 after buying an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth about $23,972,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

