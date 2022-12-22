NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Trading Down 17.5%

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 61,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRWRF shares. Barclays upgraded NewRiver REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt raised NewRiver REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

