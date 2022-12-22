Nexo (NEXO) Hits Market Cap of $362.43 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003897 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $362.43 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

