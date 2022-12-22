Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $179,250.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nikola Trading Up 1.6 %

NKLA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.49. 11,717,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,137,018. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 134.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

