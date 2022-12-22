NKN Price Reaches $0.0800 on Major Exchanges (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $48.09 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007514 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $878.54 or 0.05225621 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00498555 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

