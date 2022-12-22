Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.89

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 12805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Nordstrom Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.14.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

