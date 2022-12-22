Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $540.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $540.36.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $538.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.