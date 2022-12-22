Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.47

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $10.70. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 837,844 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 472,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 630,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 60,955 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.