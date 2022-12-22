Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.47

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $10.70. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 837,844 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
