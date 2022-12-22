OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00006026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $142.11 million and $15.69 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022187 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000215 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.