Ontology Achieves Market Cap of $142.40 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $142.40 million and $5.74 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.82 or 0.07229993 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.