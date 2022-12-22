Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.16

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $143.02 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.48 or 0.07239796 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00031347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022094 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.