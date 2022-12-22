OpenBlox Hits 1-Day Volume of $462,477.98 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $462,477.98 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenBlox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $844.82 or 0.05033909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00499781 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.68 or 0.29612290 BTC.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenBlox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenBlox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.