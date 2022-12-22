Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,920 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in EMX Royalty were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 2.7 %

EMX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.81. EMX Royalty Co. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

