Oppenheimer & Close LLC Purchases New Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock comprises approximately 1.1% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after buying an additional 249,846 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,179,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 784,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 73,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 534,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 60,517 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $5.70. 27,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $377.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $158.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.