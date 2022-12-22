Oppenheimer Trims Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Target Price to $10.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CYCC has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.71 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.