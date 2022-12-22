Oppenheimer Weighs in on AGCO Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $13.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.36. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.85 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

AGCO stock opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after buying an additional 511,489 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $42,196,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $58,666,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 363.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 302,728 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

