Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.50. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 2,391 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Optical Cable Stock Up 2.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
