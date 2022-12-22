Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.50. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 2,391 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Optical Cable Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

