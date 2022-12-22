Optimism Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.36 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Optimism token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00005647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $203.88 million and $53.36 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.
Optimism Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Optimism
