Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $49.61 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Orchid has a market capitalization of $49.61 million and approximately $907,269.90 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07175983 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,017,587.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

