OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.09

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 210832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$335.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.66.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

