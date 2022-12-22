OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Plains GP makes up about 0.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Plains GP Trading Down 2.0 %

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $13.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.