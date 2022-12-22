OTA Financial Group L.P. Sells 1,035 Shares of Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI)

OTA Financial Group L.P. reduced its holdings in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Horizon accounts for about 0.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.75% of Emerging Markets Horizon worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,370,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerging Markets Horizon Price Performance

HORI stock remained flat at $10.22 during trading on Thursday. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Emerging Markets Horizon Profile

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

