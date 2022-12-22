OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners comprises approximately 1.0% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAMR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 193,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 89.7% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. 36,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $64.09.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners ( NYSE:BAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.