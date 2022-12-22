Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovintiv Trading Down 2.4 %

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

OVV traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.