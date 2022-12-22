Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,215 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 6.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $30,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,186 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.