Padraic L. Spence Sells 19,989 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 19,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $74,758.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,277,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,517,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Zevia PBC Stock Performance
ZVIA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 91,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,965. The stock has a market cap of $250.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.25. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZVIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.
About Zevia PBC
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
