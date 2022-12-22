Padraic L. Spence Sells 19,989 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 19,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $74,758.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,277,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,517,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

ZVIA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 91,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,965. The stock has a market cap of $250.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.25. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

