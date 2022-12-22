Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.44

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.44 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.60 ($0.20). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.14 ($0.21), with a volume of 2,857,278 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.33) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £321.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

