Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells $13,943.93 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $13,943.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 407,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 370,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,362. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 800,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,916,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares during the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

