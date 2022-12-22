Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRRWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Park Lawn Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

