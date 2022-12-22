Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Trading 4% Higher

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. 5,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 6,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Pason Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

