Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.22-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.98 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.83.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.20. 4,399,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,574. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average of $120.50. Paychex has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 48.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

