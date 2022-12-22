Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

NYSE PAYC opened at $303.66 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $429.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.70 and a 200-day moving average of $327.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

