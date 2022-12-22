Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

