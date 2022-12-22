Personal Group (LON:PGH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $186.66

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.66 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 187.50 ($2.28). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.28), with a volume of 1,086 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.27) price target on shares of Personal Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of £60.61 million and a PE ratio of 3,750.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 214.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Personal Group’s payout ratio is 212.00%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

