Peterson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.47. 1,085,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,246,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

