Peterson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,399 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.