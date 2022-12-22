Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,062 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after buying an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

CMCSA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 157,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,288,260. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

